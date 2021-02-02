South Carolina

Natty Light is selling Carolinas-themed cans with a $1M pledge to pay student debt

Anheuser-Busch announced Tuesday limited edition Natty Light cans for the Carolinas in honor of the value beer’s fans — college students — in the two states.

No, the company didn’t change the flavor.

The cans, exclusive to North and South Carolina, feature vintage graphics from the early days of Natty Light’s sales and the 24-pack carrier also says “Raised in the Carolinas since 1977.”

Yes, the vintage beer is available in 24-packs, as there is no other reasonable way to buy The Natural Light Beer.

If you drink it, and you aren’t a college student, maybe it’ll remind you of the Before Times? You know, those days when we went to sporting events?

NAT_21_004-VintageContent Shot_06_V1-16x9.jpg
Anheuser-Busch is selling vintage Natty Light beer cans in the Carolinas to celebrate devotion from fans in the two states. Anheuser-Busch Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch also said it is using the specialty cans to put a spotlight on the college debt crisis in the U.S. and adding another $1 million to its college debt relief fund, started in 2018. Those interested in applying to win a college debt grant from the company can go to the website www.naturallight.com/natty-stories-2021.

The aid is not directly tied to sales of the specialty cans, for those who still want to drink ... anything else.

Profile Image of Chase Karacostas
Chase Karacostas
Chase Karacostas writes about tourism in Myrtle Beach and across South Carolina for McClatchy. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Communication. He began working for McClatchy in 2020 after growing up in Texas, where he has bylines in three of the state’s largest print media outlets as well as the Texas Tribune covering state politics, the environment, housing and the LGBTQ+ community.
