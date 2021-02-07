Armed and dangerous man and woman wanted for murder, Midlands sheriff says

A search is underway for a man and woman who are considered “armed and dangerous” and are wanted on murder charges, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

Osman Shabazz Jr. and Sylvia Bacon-Scott both are wanted for the murder of Gabriel Brisbon, Sheriff Will Montgomery said on Facebook.

Shabazz and Bacon-Scott have a 5-month-old infant with them, according to the post.

There was no word if the baby is their child.

The sheriff’s office said Shabazz and Bacon-Scott are possibly driving a black 2000 Nissan Maxima, spray painted black, with South Carolina license plate number SXM 877.

If anyone sees Shabazz or Bacon-Scott, the sheriff’s office is urging them to immediately call 911.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-635-4141, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

The sheriff’s office said the body of Brisbon, a 22-year-old Fairfield County resident, was found by his family in a mobile home complex off U.S. 321 in Winnsboro on Friday, WACH reported.

After he was last seen Jan. 31 at the Winnfield West Apartments in Winnsboro, Brisbon’s car was found days later abandoned in Columbia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Information on how the car ended up in Richland County was not made available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

