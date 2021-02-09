Midlands man killed in camper fire, coroner says

A Midlands man died Sunday after a fire in a camper, the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office said.

James Allen Harris died at the scene of the fire, Coroner David West said in a news release.

At about 12:30 p.m., a 911 call was made after someone made unsuccessful attempts to wake the 71-year-old Elgin resident, according to the release.

When firefighters arrived at the camper on Harris’ property, they found him on the floor inside the vehicle, West said.

Harris died of smoke inhalation, according to the coroner’s office.

A fire on the inside of the camper had gone out by the time emergency responders arrived, but it appeared Harris was using the stove to heat the vehicle, according to the release.

An autopsy is scheduled at Newberry Pathology, West said.

