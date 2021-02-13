Threatening, racist letters found in S Carolina county

Several Black residents in a South Carolina county have received what's being described as “hate mail" that includes racist language and threats, investigating authorities say.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office told WIS-TV that it is investigating and has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to assist. Deputies want to collect and process the letters for possible DNA and/or fingerprints. Investigators ask that anyone who has received a letter to refrain from opening it and to call them instead.

On Friday, WIS reported that the letter said there would be just one warning. So far, three letters have been turned over for evidence.

Shirley Howze, who lives in Dawkins, near Jenkinsville, said she and several of her neighbors got the letters that include an implied threat to burn down their homes if they don’t leave.

Howze says she has been a lifelong resident of the community and told WIS that she was shocked to receive the letter, saying she had never had race-related issues before. She said she was not sure why she was targeted but that she intends to protect herself.

“All I can say is that God is on our side and somebody needs some help, because this shouldn’t be happening,” she said. “We’ve been living here all our lives. If someone thinks they’re going to run us off our property, they need to wake up and stop dreaming because they’re in for a rude awakening. We’re not going any place.”