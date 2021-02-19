South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Ben & Jerry’s stores fined thousands in child labor, wage law violations

A federal investigation will force six Myrtle Beach Ben & Jerry’s locations to cough up $16,250 in back-pay for failure to pay overtime to 61 employees, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor

Investigators from the U.S. Department of Labor found that Bryers of MB Inc. and Rowland Dairies Inc. — the operators of the six Myrtle Beach Ben & Jerry’s locations — failed to pay overtime when their employees worked more than 40 hours a week.

The franchises were also hit with a $5,110 fine for child labor law violations for allowing two 12-year-olds to operate snow cone stands. The investigation also found that the employers didn’t keep accurate records of the dates of birth of workers who were minors.

“Employers must ensure they pay workers all the wages they have earned, including overtime, and must pay special attention to the rules about minor employees,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Jamie Benefiel, in Columbia, South Carolina, in the news release.

“The Wage and Hour Division is committed to keeping young employees safe in the workplace. This case should serve as notice to other employers who may employ minors in similar conditions to ensure they comply, and to ensure they pay all workers their rightful wages.”

A phone number listed online for Rowland Dairies Inc. had been disconnected.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
