South Carolina

Mount Pleasant honors town’s first Black police officer

The Associated Press

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C.

A South Carolina coastal town is honoring a Black man it hired as a police officer more than 120 years ago.

Mount Pleasant dedicated a plaque to Edmund Jenkins in the lobby of its police office on Friday.

Jenkins was hired in the 1890s to be a police officer after being born into slavery, the department said in a statement.

He served in World War I and then was elected town marshal in 1920, serving in that role for seven years, according to the memorial marker.

A public housing complex in Mount Pleasant was named for Jenkins and the town said honoring his service at the police department is also important.

Jenkins' family said they appreciate the town honoring him as a respectful and faithful citizen.

  Comments  

Business

After Texas, SC governor wants winter storm review of grid

February 21, 2021 10:41 AM

News

Tithes rise during COVID, defying church collapse worries

February 21, 2021 12:01 AM

South Carolina

Nursing home employee accused of sexual contact with patient

February 20, 2021 8:43 PM

News

Louisiana confirms 2 more deaths tied to winter weather

February 20, 2021 5:25 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service