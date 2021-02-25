Three $300,000 lottery tickets sold in this small South Carolina town in past month

Three winning lottery tickets worth $300,000 have been sold in Greenwood, South Carolina, in the last 30 days, officials say. online@thestate.com

The town of Greenwood, South Carolina, is likely feeling lucky lately.

Convenience stores in the community, population roughly 23,000, have sold three winning lottery tickets with $300,000 prizes in the last 30 days, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The most recent winner beat 1-in-1,000,000 odds when they scratched off their Extra Play ticket to reveal a top prize.

“I ran out of the store,” the woman said, not uttering a word to anyone at the Express Mart on Montague Avenue as she went.

“It was amazing,” she told lottery officials.

Another winner said they’re going to buy a house with the money from their $300,000 Riches ticket, bought at the Royal #8 at 2701 Country Farm Road.

The first winner, who kicked off Greenwood’s lucky streak, purchased their life-changing MONEY scratch-off in late January, at the Quick Pantry location at 232 Calhoun Ave., a lottery release said.

Each store earned a $3,000 commission for selling a winning ticket.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.