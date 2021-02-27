Gov. McMaster says Biden COVID-19 relief bill discriminates against SC

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster voiced his opposition to what he called a new standard for allocating federal funds to states in the coronavirus relief package passed Saturday by the House of Representatives.

“Unlike all previous federal funding packages, the new stimulus proposal allocates aid based on a state’s unemployed population rather than its actual population,” McMaster said in a statement, “which punishes states that took a measured approach to the pandemic and entered the crisis with healthy state budgets and strong economies.”

The relief package backed by President Joe Biden totals $1.9 trillion dollars and includes $1,400 checks for most Americans. The package also sends $350 billion to state and local governments and tribal governments though “critics say the funding is not appropriately targeted and is far more than necessary,” the Associated Press reported.

McMaster’s statement was supported by 21 other Republican governors. The group says that 33 states will lose out on federal funds if it’s allocated by unemployment rather than state population.

“A state’s ability to keep businesses open and people employed should not be a penalizing factor when distributing funds. If Congress is going to provide aid to states, it should be on an equitable population basis,” the statement said.

Governor’s who joined in McMaster’s concerns are; Kay Ivey (R-AL), Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), Doug Ducey (R-AZ), Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Brian Kemp (R-GA), Brad Little (R-ID), Eric Holcomb (R-IN), Kim Reynolds (R-IA), Laura Kelly (D-KS), Tate Reeves (R-MS), Mike Parson (R-MO), Greg Gianforte (R-MT), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Chris Sununu (R-NH), Doug Burgum (R-ND), Mike DeWine (R-OH), Kevin Stitt (R-OK), Kristi Noem (R-SD), Bill Lee (R-TN), Spencer Cox (R-UT) and Mark Gordon (R-WY).