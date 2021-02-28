Officer who saved lives on S. Carolina bridges is retiring

A police officer whose crisis negotiation skills are credited with saving lives of people considering jumping off bridges in South Carolina is retiring.

Mount Pleasant Sgt. Kimberly Herring-Thomas' last day on the job was Friday after 28 years with the force.

Herring-Thomas has worked with the bicycle patrol, as a school police officer, a field training officer and traffic service supervisor in her career.

But she said she is proudest of her work as a crisis negotiator where she would be called to the Cooper River Bridge when people were threatening to jump.

She spoke for a long time with a pregnant teenager before the woman came down. Herring-Thomas said she got a note from the woman, who named her baby Kimberly in honor of the officer who saved her life.

But Herring-Thomas said it wasn't all talking. Mount Pleasant recognized her as officer of the year after she grabbed a man as he tried to jump from the bridge.