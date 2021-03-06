SC Gov. McMaster gets early endorsement from former President Trump in re-election bid

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster got another thumps up from his longtime ally former President Donald Trump.

McMaster announced his early re-election endorsement from Trump on Friday night on Twitter.

“Henry McMaster has been a great Governor for the wonderful people of South Carolina,” Trump said in a statement. “He is strong on the Military, our Vets, Crime and the Second Amendment. ... Henry has my Complete and Total Endorsement as he runs for re-election!”

McMaster and Trump have been political allies since 2016. That year, McMaster, as South Carolina’s lieutenant governor, endorsed Trump in the Republican presidential primary. Trump repaid the favor by endorsing McMaster as he ran for governor in 2018.

“President Trump’s leadership has made America stronger and more prosperous,” McMaster said in response to the former president’s endorsement. “I’ve stood with him from the beginning. I’m honored he stands with me as we “Keep South Carolina Great!”

The election for South Carolina’s governor will be held in 2022.

Former gubernatorial competitor John Warren and Sen. Majority Leader Shane Massey have been floated as McMaster’s possible Republican opponents. Former Charleston Congressional Rep. Joe Cunningham and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin are speculated to run for governor on the Democratic ticket.