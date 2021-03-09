It’s that time of year again! Watch an 8-foot alligator strut on Hilton Head golf course

Tim McGowan was finishing up on a golf course on Hilton Head Island in late February when an alligator took a walk across the green and past the pin.

If the guy pressuring you to speed up on the golf course has four legs and is eight feet long, you probably want to let him play through.

Luckily, McGowan’s round was over.

McGowan caught the sunny stroll in Indigo Run on video, keeping his distance and watching the alligator calmly amble by.

He won’t be the only one who encounters an alligator this spring on Hilton Head.

Spring is mating season for the American Alligator, which means you’re more likely to see males moving among lagoons to meet their mates between late March and early June.

The day McGowan recorded the stroll on video, Feb. 28, was unseasonably warm and sunny. The high reached 79 degrees.

Alligators, native to Hilton Head and the Lowcountry, can grow to 12 feet long. They are often found sunning themselves on the sides of ponds or lagoons. The animals are ectothermic, meaning they rely on external sources of heat to regulate their body temperature.

If you come across one, keep your distance. Approaching or feeding an alligator is one of the worst things you can do — for you and the animal — according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

When alligators associate humans with food, they’re more likely to come toward them and be perceived as threatening. When they’re removed from backyards, properties or lagoons, they’re often euthanized.

An alligator stops for a rest on Feb. 28, 2021 on a golf course green in Indigo Run on Hilton Head Island. Tim McGowan Submitted

Alligator safety

Here are some tips for alligator mating season:

Scan the edges of lagoons for gator activity: Steer clear, no matter the size of the alligator.

Never, ever feed an alligator: Alligators are more likely to approach people if they’ve been fed before, according to SCDNR.

Remember that while alligators are mostly freshwater animals, they can survive in salt or brackish water for several hours or even days, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric administration.

If you’re approached by an alligator, wildlife expert Corbin Maxey told Business Insider you should back away without turning your back on the alligator.

If you’re being bitten by an alligator, Maxey said not to attempt to pry open the animal’s jaws. Instead, attack the animal’s sensitive snout and hit its eyes.

Most importantly, Maxey said not to play dead. Ideally, you’d stay out of the animal’s territory in the first place, he said.

An estimated 10-foot-long alligator makes its way to the driving range at Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island. Long Cove Club Special to The Island Packet

What to do when you see an alligator...

At the beach: If an alligator is swimming in the water or on the beach, tell a lifeguard and get out of the water. Alligators can survive in salt water for only a couple of days. On the golf course: Clear the area and maintain safe distance. Allow the alligator to get to its destination and warn other golfers. Report the alligator sighting to the clubhouse. On a bike path or in a public park: Keep your distance and encourage other riders or park users to do the same. Allow the animal to pass. In your backyard: Stay inside and keep track of children and pets. Report the alligator to your property owners’ association or, if necessary, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

A large alligator toppled patio furniture outside a home in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island on Monday, April 20, 2020. Fernando Lossada

If an alligator does not appear aggressive, you can keep your distance and let the animal be in nearly all circumstances.

When an alligator begins to threaten people or pets, it may be time to discuss with the SCDNR the gator’s removal.

SCDNR’s helpline, (800) 922-5431, will connect you with a biologist and help you determine the next steps, according to agency spokesperson David Lucas.

Not all alligators have to be removed and euthanized. Community security guards sometimes relocate small alligators to other lagoons in the same neighborhood.