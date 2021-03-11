Death of first-year student on Furman campus sparks SLED investigation, SC school says

Furman University in South Carolina is investigating after a student died on campus, officials said. online@thestate.com

A college student died on campus, leading to an investigation in South Carolina, officials said.

Michael “Ryan” Wood was a first-year student at Furman University in Greenville when he died Wednesday, according to the school.

“The university extends its heartfelt condolences to Ryan’s family and friends in this time of profound loss,” Furman president Elizabeth Davis wrote in a Facebook post.

Wood is remembered as a student involved with the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and the mock trial team. He was from Edgefield, a town roughly 20 miles northwest of Aiken.

“Please take a moment to remember Ryan and all he brought to our community during his time at Furman,” Davis wrote in her post. “May all who knew him find peace and comfort during this difficult time.”

Now, Furman police are teaming up with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division to investigate how Wood died, according to the school. SLED didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment Thursday.

The university said it’s offering support through multiple resources, including its “Counseling Center, Office of Spiritual Life and Office of Student Life.” Information about funeral or memorial services arrangements will be shared when it’s available, according to the school.

“The entire Furman community is deeply affected at times like this, and it’s important that we offer each other support and seek help if we need it,” Davis wrote in her Facebook post.

Furman is a private school that has about 2,800 students and more than 100 student organizations, according to its website.