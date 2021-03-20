COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 20

Coronavirus update

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 457,000

At least 457,898 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,920 have died since the pandemic began last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 603 new COVID-19 cases, down from 856 reported the day before.

Twenty-five coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 570 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state as of Friday, with 137 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, state data shows.

As of Friday, 3.6% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Can SC, NC residents cross state lines for the vaccine? Yes, and no

Expanded eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine has people asking if they can cross state lines to receive a dose.

So far, South Carolina state health officials haven’t released guidance on whether nonresidents can travel there to get vaccinated, the Rock Hill Herald reported.

However, state and local agencies are encouraging people to get immunized in their state of residence.

“We know that we have soft borders between states and between counties,” South Carolina state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell told reporters Wednesday. “So we’re not looking to impose really strict residency requirements on people who can be vaccinated.”

The rules are different in North Carolina, where health providers are allowed to deny the vaccine to those who do not live, work or receive medical care in the state.

Columbia announces opening dates for city pools

The wait is almost over. Columbia says it will reopen city pools and park buildings after one year of being closed, according to The State.

Outdoor public pools are slated to open Memorial Day weekend, city officials said.

Community and family wellness centers at local parks will reopen to the public on May 3.

“We feel good about it,” Assistant City Manager Henry Simons said, according to the newspaper. “There have been some requests, in particular, from our citizens, as well as some of our (swim) teams in the community that want to practice. I think it is a relief to have pools available. We will follow CDC guidelines in everything that we do as we come back.”