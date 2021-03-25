‘The gun is not the criminal,’ Kershaw sheriff says in opposition of more gun laws

In the past 10 days there have been two high-profile mass shootings in the United States, where 18 people have been killed.

In the wake of that violence, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said guns are not the problem and stricter gun laws are not a solution to prevent more shootings in the future.

Boan said he’s been questioned more about gun control since Monday’s shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store that killed 10 people. That happened days after the March 16 shooting in Atlanta that killed eight people at three spas.

Although President Joe Biden has said the mass shootings show the need for more gun control, Boan doesn’t agree.

NEW GUN CONTROL LAWS?As expected, gun control conversations have increased since the recent mass shooting in Boulder,... Posted by Sheriff Lee Boan on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

“My stance is simple. I am against any law that infringes a law abiding citizen’s right to possess a firearm,” Boan, a Republican, said on Facebook. “Nothing should hinder a law abiding citizen from exercising their right to protect (themselves).”

The Kershaw County sheriff’s comments come as Republican lawmakers in South Carolina try to expand gun law, specifically allowing trained concealed weapons permit holders to carry those guns out in the open.

Some of Boan’s counterparts in the Midlands, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, a Democrat, and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, have voiced concerns and opposition to expanding open carry.

Boan did not comment on open carry, but was clearly against limiting access to guns.

“We don’t need more gun control laws. We need better criminal control laws,” Boan said. “We already have a law against unlawfully killing people. It’s called murder. But, evil people still kill. Laws only affect the law abiding citizens. If criminals obeyed laws, we wouldn’t have crime.”

In an attempt to make a parallel, Boan said more people are killed in vehicle collisions in Kershaw County than gun-related deaths. In spite of that disparity, the sheriff said, conversations are held about vehicle control laws.

Boan also compared his experiences to make his case that gun control laws are not necessary.

“The Boulder shooting took place in a grocery store. I have personally carried a firearm into multiple groceries stores on several occasions. Not once has my gun jumped out of it’s holster and started shooting people,” Boan said. “The gun is not the criminal. The person unlawfully pulling the trigger is the criminal.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.