Good Samaritan and Coast Guard rescue 2 people from capsized boat miles off SC coast

A 22-foot boat with two people aboard capsized Saturday off the coast of Folly Beach, South Carolina, leading to a rescue.

The boat flipped over five miles off the coast, according to rescue crews. A photo showed the boat nearly submerged with a man perched on the bitt of the boat that was still above water.

The United States Coast Guard rescued one person who was on the capsized boat. Another sailor in the area saw the wreck and headed that way, rescuing one other person, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard crew was part of the Guard’s Southeastern 7th District, which patrols from South Carolina to the Florida Keys as well as other parts of the Caribbean.

The sailing vessel that helped in the rescued was named “Lucky Dog.”