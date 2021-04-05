New house and car on shopping list of Midlands man who won six-digit lottery jackpot

After winning a six-figure lottery jackpot a Midlands man knows how he’s going to spend his newfound fortune.

The Winnsboro resident who captured a $350,000 prize in a scratch-off game said he will use the money from the windfall to buy a new house and a car, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said Monday in a news release.

There was no word on the type of car the winner plans to buy. He told lottery officials he is having trouble believing he won a life-changing amount of money.

“It’s shocking,” he said in the release. “I’m still shocked.”

The man’s name was not released because South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

He bought the winning Mighty Jumbo Bucks scratch-off ticket for $10 at Boones Barn in Winnsboro, lottery officials said. That’s on U.S. 321, about a mile from Fairfield Central High School.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning the top prize in the Mighty Jumbo Bucks game were 1-in-857,142.86. Three top prizes remain in the game, according to lottery officials.

Boones Barn in Winnsboro received a commission of $3,500 for selling the winning ticket, according to the release.

