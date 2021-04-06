Myrtle Beach merch: The best gems, oddities you can find in gift shops for under $60

Yes, hermit crabs are, like, *the thing* to buy when visiting Myrtle Beach. Plenty of places give you the Mr. Krabs for free — when you buy a cage for him.

But what if you want something more memorable from your trip to Myrtle Beach? Or at least something that doesn’t have to be kept alive?

We’ve got you covered. After an extensive search at three of the biggest gift shops around the Grand Strand, we can safely say that there are plenty of unique knickknacks to pick from.

Here are some of the most distinctive, odd and pink souvenirs around town, including where to find them.

The Gay Dolphin

916 Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach

$12.98: We all feel like sloths these days thanks to COVID. Why not take one home?

A souvenir from the Gay Dolphin gift shop located at 916 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, S.C. Chase Karacostas Chase Karacostas

$24.98: Homesick? Fly home on this Pegasus. Saddle sold separately.

A souvenir from the Gay Dolphin gift shop located at 916 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, S.C. Chase Karacostas Chase Karacostas

$24.98: For those who fear they’ll miss getting to see the flowing ocean water out the window, here’s a stained glass shade to hang out your window that looks out to wherever you live that isn’t the beach. (Many other, as well as much more expensive, stained-glass options available as well.)

A souvenir from the Gay Dolphin gift shop located at 916 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, S.C. Chase Karacostas Chase Karacostas

$89.98: This horse has been orphaned from its carousel. He needs a new home. You can give him one.

And no, we don’t know why he’s in a gift shop on the beach. Maybe he got lost.

Mega Tsunami (Many locations)

A souvenir from the Mega Tsunami gift shop located at 1600 N. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC. Chase Karacostas Chase Karacostas

$7.99: Apologies for the farm animal theme. We just seem to have a lot of them in Myrtle Beach. Please adopt this strawberry milk cow. Also comes in white, blue and giraffe.

A souvenir from the Mega Tsunami gift shop located at 1600 N. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC. Chase Karacostas Chase Karacostas

$29.99 (Wine holder): Perfect for homes already filled with beachy stuff transplanted from the coast, or as an accent piece for that outdoor kitchen with the “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere” sign.

$5.99 (Fake bottle): Don’t drink but can’t live without the wine bottle holder? That’s a little weird. Well, you can buy a fake bottle of ... wood? Rum?

A souvenir from the Mega Tsunami located at 1600 N. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC. Chase Karacostas Chase Karacostas

$6.99: Kids keep getting dirty in the sand. Instead of cleaning them off every time, tell them to play in the bathtub with this momma rubber duck and her rubber ducklings.

A souvenir from the Mega Tsunami gift shop located at 1600 N. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC. Chase Karacostas Chase Karacostas

$54.98: The spouse or child or friend won’t stop talking about how much they simply must have a sailboat after visiting the beach. They didn’t even ride one, but they must now become a boat captain. Save yourself, and everyone else. Buy them a sailboat model.

Whales Island Shoppes

1301 U.S. Hwy.-17 Business, Surfside Beach

$5.99: We truly didn’t think this many animals would find their way onto this list ... Anyways, put all the money you saved by going to Myrtle Beach instead of the Bahamas into this piggy bank.

A souvenir from Whales Island Shoppes located at 1301 U.S. Hwy.-17 Business, Surfside Beach, S.C. Chase Karacostas Chase Karacostas

$5.99: Visiting the beach is the pinnacle sitcom vacation. Take home a piece of this iconic ‘80s-’90s journalism sitcom.

A souvenir from Whales Island Shoppes located at 1301 U.S. Hwy.-17 Business, Surfside Beach, S.C. Chase Karacostas Chase Karacostas

$8.99: Ring this three times and a Yuengling will appear. Don’t ask how it works. It just does. (Satisfaction only guaranteed if you get up and get the beer yourself.)

A souvenir from Whales Island Shoppes located at 1301 U.S. Hwy.-17 Business, Surfside Beach, S.C. Chase Karacostas Chase Karacostas

$14.99: This cup and saucer set could soon be a *valuable* museum relic after the South Carolina legislature finalizes our new official flag design. Then again, flag-making companies could also just keep doing what they want, and this teacup’s value will never change.