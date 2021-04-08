Two hurt in overnight Midlands shooting, sheriff’s office says

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot Wednesday night.

The gunfire was reported inside the Hermitage Farms trailer park in Camden, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s in the 100 block of Precipice Road, near U.S. 521 and about 3 miles from Exit 98 on Interstate 20.

Neither shooting victim suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the release. They were treated by medical professionals, but further information on their conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire were not available. No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-425-1512, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

