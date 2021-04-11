Surveyors seek tornado proof as storms hit South Carolina

National Weather Service surveyors are looking for evidence of a tornado after winds caused damage Saturday in parts of upstate South Carolina.

Officials said a car flipped and a CVS pharmacy was damaged in the Oconee County town of Seneca. Trees and power lines were reported downed in Spartanburg and Greenville counties. There was also some roof damage, and a radio tower was snapped.

Seneca Fire Chief Richie Caudill told WYFF-TV that a driver was sitting at a traffic signal when winds flipped the car. The woman suffered minor injuries

The storm came nearly a year to the day after a tornado hit Seneca in the middle of the night, killing a security guard when a Borg Warner auto parts factory was heavily damaged. The Weather Service says the EF-3 tornado had top winds of 160 mph (257 kph) and was the strongest recorded in the region since 1994.

The National Weather Service office in Greer says it will survey damage in areas near Seneca and Moore on Sunday and Monday.