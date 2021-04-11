Charleston child care worker charged with hitting infants

A judge is denying bail to a child care employee who is charged with assaulting three infants at a Charleston daycare center.

WCSC-TV reports 55-year-old Tina Rose Nye was denied bail Saturday. She faces two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, one count of second-degree assault and battery and three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

It's unclear if Nye has a lawyer to speak for her. She remained jailed Sunday.

Sworn statements from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say Nye assaulted infants between the ages of 3 months old and 5 months old.

Authorities say security video inside of the infant room at Carousel Early Childhood Center shows Nye held an infant upside down by the legs and repeatedly shaking the victim in a violent manner. It also shows Nye swinging a child without support the head or neck and violently shaking a child.

Investigators said video shows Nye slapped a child's buttocks and repeatedly shook him, and that she repeatedly hit another child in the back.

“As the defendant struck the victim’s back, the infant victim’s head moved back and forth in rapid motion,” an affidavit states. “The victim was in obvious distress based upon the auditory cries.”

Nye is also accused of striking one of the infants in the head after the child was heard crying while resting on Nye's shoulder.

Police officers and the South Carolina Department of Social Services say they are still investigating.