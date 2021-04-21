MCAS’s air show was canceled, but the Blue Angels are still coming to Beaufort

The Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort’s recognizable “sound of freedom” will take on a blue tinge this week as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels conduct flight training at the base.

The Blue Angels are slated to arrive in Beaufort sometime Wednesday and stay through Sunday, public affairs officer Sgt. Mackenzie Carter told The Island Packet. An exact time of arrival was not available.

The Blue Angels’ practice flights at MCAS Beaufort will not be formally open for public viewing, Marine Corps officials said Wednesday, but you might still be able to see or hear them flying through the Beaufort skies.

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, practice for the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Air Show, April 26, 2019. Bobby Yarbrough U.S. Marine Corps

The Blue Angels are coming to Beaufort the same week MCAS Beaufort’s biennial air show was scheduled to take place before it was canceled in February due to coronavirus concerns. The Blue Angels were slated to perform at the popular event, which has drawn crowds as large as 100,000.

The next air show will be held in 2023.