SC’s Berkeley County cuts field in superintendent search

Three finalists are in the running to replace Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram, who announced his retirement in January.

The three finalists include Dr. Anthony S. Dixon, who's served as the chief administrative officer - school services (Secondary Schools) for the district since July 1; Deon D. Jackson, who currently serves as the chief administrative officer for pupil services in the district; and Dr. Glenda Gibson Levine, who serves as the chief diversity officer for the district, WCBD-TV reported.

The board of trustees voted on the three finalists during a special meeting Tuesday following a review of all applicants, and interviews with semi-finalists. Parents and faculty will have a chance to meet with each finalist during a community reception planned over three days — May 10, 11 and 12. Following each reception, the finalists will have a final interview with the board.

The board expects to name Ingram's replacement by the end of May.

“The Board of Trustees was very pleased with the caliber of all of the finalists,” said Dave Barrow, Berkeley County School District's board chair. “We look forward to the next phase in the search.”