The PGA Tour is coming to Ridgeland in June. A limited amount of tickets on sale now

A limited number of tickets are on sale for PGA Tour’s recently announced 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree in Jasper County.

The golf tournament, slated for June 7-13 at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, is replacing the RBC Canadian Open that was canceled last month because of COVID-19. It will be the third PGA Tour event in South Carolina in as many months, following tournaments on Hilton Head Island and Kiawah Island.

Because of the short notice, the state of South Carolina is its main sponsor, footing $6 million of the costs to put on the tournament.

The 156-player field will include “a collection of the PGA Tour’s current and future stars as they compete at a nationally recognized course,” a PGA Tour news release said.

Daily tickets available for Thursday through Sunday are $70 per day. Discounted tickets of $40 per day are available for youth under age 18, military members and first responders.

Weekly passes are available for $235, or $140 for youth.

Parking passes, required for every vehicle, are $20 a day or $50 for the week.

Although a specific number of spectators has yet to be announced, a PGA Tour spokesperson said it will be similar to the attendance at this month’s RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island. About 27,000 fans — about 20% of the tournament’s typical attendance — got tickets to that event.

The tournament is working closely with local and state governments, health officials, and PGA Tour Headquarters to ensure a safe experience for spectators during the ongoing pandemic, the release said.

“We are excited to offer spectators the opportunity to experience Congaree Golf Club and see for themselves why it is one of the best courses in the country,” PGA Tour tournament director Meghan Costello said. “The local community has embraced the tournament’s arrival under very unique circumstances, so we look forward to delivering a world-class experience for those spectators who get to see the PGA Tour’s best compete at this elite venue.”

Volunteer registration is also open for multiple committees, including on-course marshals, admissions and information, on-course transportation, supply and product distribution, and guest services.

To purchase tickets and parking passes or register to volunteer, visit PalmettoChampionship.com.

This is the first time Congaree is hosting a PGA Tour event, but the Tom Fazio design course has received multiple accolades since its opening in 2017. It will debut at No. 39 in Golf Digest’s America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses, was voted Golf Digest’s “Best New Private Course” in 2018 and named the best course built during the decade of 2010-19.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Congaree Foundation, which helps youth locally and globally by “providing educational and vocational opportunities through the game of golf.” The Congaree Global Golf Initiative is the foundation’s signature program, but the organization also partners with the Lowcountry Food Bank and the Boys & Girls Club of Jasper County, and works to increase access to golf through youth golf instruction and the Sergeant Jasper Golf Club.