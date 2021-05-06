Man found dead after house catches fire in Gaffney

A Gaffney man was found dead near his motorized scooter after a fire at his home, authorities said.

A neighbor spotted the blaze early Wednesday morning in Gaffney, WYFF-TV reported.

Nathan Eric Littlejohn, 60, was found on the floor near the front door next to a motorized scooter that he used for mobility, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He was pulled onto the front porch and pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Law Enforcement Division is helping to investigate the cause.