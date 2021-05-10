Lockout lifted at two Midlands schools after nearby shooting, officials say

Two Midlands schools went into lockout after a shooting was reported nearby, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

One man was taken to an area hospital with what the sheriff’s office called non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

The man was shot in the arm while in the 1500 block of Smyrna Road in Elgin, according to the release. That’s about 1.5 miles from the intersection with U.S. 1/Main Street.

At about 11 a.m, both Blaney Elementary and Stover Middle schools were on lockout status as a precaution, the sheriff’s office said. Both Kershaw County District schools are within a mile of the scene of the shooting.

The lockout was lifted at 11:42 a.m., Kershaw County School District spokeswoman Mary Anne Byrd told The State.

“The lockout was put in place out of an abundance of caution because of the search in the area,” Byrd said.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire were not available. No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office.

There was no word if the shooting is considered an isolated incident or an ongoing threat, but the sheriff’s office said it does not “believe the shooter is still in the area.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-425-1512, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

