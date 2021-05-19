South Carolina is home to two of nation’s top hotels, Tripadvisor says. Here’s where

The French Quarter Inn was ranked the 4th best hotel in the U.S. by Tripadvisor. Image courtesy of Tripadvisor

If you’re planning a getaway at one of the nation’s best stays, look no further than South Carolina.

Travel website Tripadvisor ranked two Palmetto State hotels among the “Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best” hotels for 2021.

The French Quarter Inn in Charleston came in at No. 4, while The Spectator, also in Charleston, was ranked No. 25.

To come up with the rankings, the travel review website looked at “the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor” last year, according to a news release. New award subcategories also include “picture-perfect hotels” and “top rooftop hotels.”

The French Quarter Inn earned rave reviews for cleanliness, service and its prime location in downtown Charleston, according to its Tripadvisor profile. Hotel amenities include free breakfast, free Wi-Fi, kid-friendly books and board games for family game nights.

“Fabulous hotel!” one traveler wrote of a recent stay. “Booked last minute for an anniversary getaway. The service is top notch, including lots of little ‘extras’ like happy hour and a wonderful (and plentiful!) breakfast. Staff went above and beyond ... would definitely book again!”

The Spectator also earned high marks for its cleanliness and service. The lodge describes itself as “the only luxury boutique hotel in downtown Charleston with classically-trained butlers for a premier service, both attentive and individualized.”

The hotel is just steps away from the city’s most popular attractions and promises a “combination of Historic Charleston charm and luxurious urban amenities,” according to Tripadvisor.

In the “hottest new hotels” subcategory, Charleston’s Emiline earned the top ranking.

Nestled in the city’s, historic district, Emiline opened its doors in July 2020 and has gotten rave reviews for its value and service.

So where’s the best hotel in the U.S.? Mint House at 70 Pine in New York City took the No. 1 spot, rankings show.

Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. came in second, followed by The Nantucket Hotel & Resort in Nantucket in Massachusetts.