Special needs elementary student handcuffed for temper tantrum, community group says

A 9-year-old special needs student was recently handcuffed by police officers after the Black girl reportedly had a temper tantrum at a Lexington County elementary school, according to a community group.

One Common Cause plans to hold a rally on Friday to discuss the incident at Springdale Elementary School in addition to other similar situations.

The organization said what happened at the Lexington 2 school is the most recent example of students of color being targeted and punished more frequently than their peers by school resource officers.

During the incident, Springdale Elementary Principal Hope Vrana called the Springdale Police Department because school officials said the 9-year-old student had a “temper tantrum,” One Common Cause said Thursday in a news release.

Four Springdale police officers, including the chief, responded to the incident and the student was placed in handcuffs, according to the release.

“Handcuffing children is never OK,” One Common Cause CEO Jerome Bowers said in the release. “Using the police to discipline students especially children with special needs is inappropriate and unacceptable.”

Lexington District 2 officials issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying an incident occurred on May 12 while school was being dismissed at Springdale Elementary School. The school resource officer was present, and local police were called for assistance “to ensure that both this student, as well as other students, remained safe.”

“While Lexington Two is unable to comment on the specifics of the incident that led to the involvement of local law enforcement, the District is committed to ensuring the personal safety of all students. To that end, we are cooperating with local law enforcement officials and conducting our own investigation into the incident.

“Every child, regardless of race, gender, or other status, is deserving of a safe and secure learning environment. Any Lexington Two families or students with questions about student safety are encouraged to talk with their local school administrators. Any questions about the actions of local law enforcement should be directed to the Springdale Police Department.”

An officer with the Springdale Police Department declined to comment on the incident Thursday, referring all questions to Chief Andrew Richbourg. The chief did not immediately respond two two calls on Thursday.

Black Lives Matter South Carolina, EmpowerSC, The Racial Justice Network, and the South Carolina Black Activist Coalition will join One Common Cause at the rally planned for Lexington 2’s headquarters in West Columbia, according to the news release.

The rally will address matters of race, as well as how schools and communities could be contributing to a hostile learning environment for Black children and a culture that criminalizes them, One Common Cause spokeswoman Sonya Davis-Lewis said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.