Man killed while walking home to his apartment, SC police say

One man is dead and another is wanted following an early-morning shooting, the Greenwood Police Department said Sunday.

About 3 hours after he had been shot, Antone Romar Starks died during surgery for the gunshot wound, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said.

The 39-year-old Greenwood resident was brought to an area hospital by EMS after the shooting, according to Cox.

At about 2 a.m., Starks and a woman were walking to their apartment on Pressley Street when they were approached by another man, police said. That’s about half of a mile from police headquarters.

After the woman went inside, the man shot Starks and ran away, according to police.

No other injuries were reported by police.

Information on the shooter, and a motive for the gunfire, was not available. The shooting is being investigated by police and the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 864-942-8407, or use the department’s anonymous tip form.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

