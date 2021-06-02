South Carolina

Check your lottery tickets! A $200,000 winner was sold at a SC gas station off I-95

Someone in Yemassee — or someone passing through the town to I-95 — might have $200,000 in their wallet and not even realize it.

A winning ticket sold at Lanes Shell Mart on Lane Street has yet to be claimed, a S.C. Education Lottery news release said.

Monday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing had a ticket with five matching numbers that was also “powered-up.”

The matching five numbers were worth $100,000, but the ticket’s winnings were doubled because a 2 was drawn for the power up.

The winning numbers in Monday’s drawing were 3 - 9 - 18 - 28 - 34 and the Power-Up was 2.

More than 5,400 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in Monday’s drawing. The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson typically covers stories in northern Beaufort County, Jasper County, and Hampton County. She joined The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette in 2018 as a crime/breaking news reporter. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor-in-chief of the daily student newspaper. Lana was also a fellow at the University of South Carolina’s Media Law School in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

South Carolina

SUV that killed woman and her dog on sidewalk was stolen

June 02, 2021 8:55 AM

National

Execution set for 2nd SC inmate suing over death penalty law

June 02, 2021 8:55 AM

South Carolina

SC woman faces manslaughter charge in overdose death

June 02, 2021 8:55 AM

South Carolina

Woman found dead inside burning apartment building

June 02, 2021 8:54 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service