‘Sounded like a circus.’ Lottery winner’s SC jackpot prize left her family screaming

A South Carolina woman hit the jackpot — and her whole house burst into screams.

“It sounded like a circus,” the $125,000 prize winner told the S.C. Education Lottery.

The moment of elation came after the woman tried her luck on the Road to Riches scratch-off game. She was at a Hot Spot convenience store in Spartanburg when she sent her boyfriend inside to buy her a $5 ticket, lottery officials said in a news release.

It turns out the ticket beat 1-in-540,000 odds to win the game’s top prize. When the woman found she scored $125,000, she said she became a mess.

“I broke out in a sweat,” she told the S.C. Education Lottery. “I had to sit down. I couldn’t even talk.”

Once she collected herself, the winner said she decided to tell others about her big prize.

That’s when everyone in her family “erupted in screams,” according to lottery officials.

The woman — who wasn’t identified in the lottery’s news release — said she already used some of the windfall to pay off her car.

It’s not the first time a lottery win has been a cause for celebration.

In North Carolina, a bus driver started shouting after checking her winning scratch-off on the roadside.

Also in North Carolina, a woman and her husband exchanged high-fives after learning their lottery ticket was worth $110,000, McClatchy News reported in October.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.