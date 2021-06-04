SC Juvenile Justice employees walk off job in protest over agency pay, management

More than 20 corrections officers and teachers who oversee South Carolina’s juvenile offenders walked off the job Friday morning to protest low pay, management and safety concerns.

The employees left their shifts at the state’s Department of Juvenile Justice facility on Broad River Road in Columbia at about 7 a.m. in protest of issues that have wracked the department for years, such as staffing shortages, long shifts, lack of protection for officers and low pay.

A spokesman for the department could not provide immediate comment.

Corrections officers gathered outside of the facility, some with posters.

Brittany Larkin, who has been a corrections officer with the department for about a year, said she and others walked out over safety concerns.

“We’re not getting paid any money,” Larkin said. “No break, no water, nothing to eat. Can’t even get a chance to call my family.”

Larkin, who said she is pregnant, said that officers within the facility are being assaulted two to three time a week.

“This place can’t run without us ,so if they don’t make a change then they won’t have staff,” Larkin said. “So, make changes or this place will be shut down.”

The protest comes as the Department of Juvenile Justice, and more specifically, its director, are under fire by state lawmakers.

While the department has had a questionable reputation for years, a recent audit reignited the ire of lawmakers. The audit reported that the department’s secure facilities are critically understaffed, its correctional officers fear for their own safety and the youth in their care aren’t adequately supervised or afforded timely medical treatment.

A similar audit completed four years ago contributed to the resignation of Pough’s predecessor.

Department Director Freddie Pough said the April audit painted an inaccurate or incomplete picture of what was actually going on.

Lawmakers asked S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson to review the report.

At a legislative hearing in late May, Pough was accused of being incompetent and asked to resign. He declined.

Lawmakers also hammered Pough about his agency failing to report incidents of child abuse and neglect to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division or the state’s Department of Social Services.

“This is a leadership problem. Not a resources problem,” tweeted state Rep. Micah Caskey, R-Lexington, Friday adding the state audit showed that the department had millions of dollars unspent in its budget.

Pough is appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster, who has so far rejected calls from lawmakers to replace Pough.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.