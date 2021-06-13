Midlands man has been missing since May, SC sheriff’s office says

A search is underway for a missing 40-year-old Midlands man with a medical condition who has not been seen in about a month, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joseph Davies has not been in touch with his family since about May 20, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Davies has a history of mental illness, the sheriff’s office said in the release. Further information on his condition was not available, and there was no word if he was in need of medication.

The sheriff’s department described Davies as a 5-foot-9, 200-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes. He typically wears camouflage or gray shorts, T-shirts and sneakers, according to the release.

There is no word if Davies was alone the last time he was seen.

Anyone who has seen Davies, or has information about him, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, or 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

