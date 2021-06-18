Juneteenth 2021: Here’s a list of weekend events across SC

Juneteenth is Saturday, and Myrtle Beach area and state events are happening over the weekend to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas.

Also referred to as “Juneteenth Independence Day,” “Freedom Day” and “Emancipation Day”, June 19, 1865 is now a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed legislation making it so on Thursday. Here’s a list of cities across South Carolina with events over the weekend.

Myrtle Beach

The City of Myrtle Beach is having a Juneteenth event on Saturday with history, exhibits and entertainment at Charlie’s Place. The event is free and begins at 4 p.m. For more information, call 843-918-1062.

Conway

Go Get Your You Foundation is hosting a free Juneteenth themed Soul Food Festival in Conway. There will be spades tables, games, health checkpoints, motivational speakers, vendors and a kids pavilion with bouncy houses, face painting and more. Get raffle tickets and RSVP at www.getyouru.org.





North Charleston

Passion Project Initiative will host a Juneteenth Freedom Fest Charleston on Saturday at the Riverfront Park in North Charleston. There will be live performances, music, food, kids activities and vendors. The event is free to the public and will start at 2 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. with a fireworks show. RSVP for the event at www.juneteenthfreedomfestchs.com. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and bug spray.

Bucksport

Horry County Parks and Recreation is celebrating Juneteenth with a Family Fun Day event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at James R. Frazier Community Center. There will be food, vendors and games. For more information, please contact 843-397-1018.

Georgetown

Mama Africa Cultural Shop is having a Reggae Juneteenth Fest in Georgetown. The free event is Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and will feature food, live music and giveaways. Donations are welcomed.

Florence

MINGLE of the Pee Dee and Qulture will have its first Juneteenth Qulturefest Block Party in Florence on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be music, food, and dancing. RSVP for the free event at www.eventbrite.com.





Columbia