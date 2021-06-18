Crews recover body of man from lake after possible drowning

Crews have recovered a body in Upstate South Carolina after a possible drowning, authorities said.

The body of Rodricus Copeland, 36, was found late Thursday night, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said. Copeland had recently moved to North Carolina, but his current address was not available, Clevenger told WYFF-TV.

Lt. Kevin Bobo of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says its dive team responded to Clifton Beach in Spartanburg to help with the search efforts.

Few other details were immediately released.

Earlier this month, a North Carolina boy drowned at the same location.