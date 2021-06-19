South Carolina man sentenced in death of pregnant girlfriend

Life in prison is the sentence for a South Carolina man convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend, authorities said.

Tremaine Pierre Johnson, 27, of Spartanburg, was found guilty following a four-day jury trial, said Murray Glenn of the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office, WYFF-TV reported.

Glenn said Johnson shot Brechue “Bre” Wiles, 23, of Spartanburg, to death on May 9, 2018. The victim was in the early stages of pregnancy when she was killed, Glenn said.

Wiles’ family reported her missing to the sheriff’s office on May 11, 2018. She was last seen leaving her aunt’s home two days earlier, Glenn said.

Wiles told family she was going to visit Johnson and discuss her pregnancy. Glenn said in her last communication with family, Wiles reported she and Johnson were at a park sitting by water.

Wiles' body was recovered the same day she was reported missing. Two people saw a woman's body in the lake during a morning walk at Duncan Park. An autopsy revealed that Wiles sustained a fatal gunshot wound to her head.

Ricky Tyrell Gentry, 27, of Spartanburg, who faced charges along with Johnson, was convicted of accessory before the fact of a felony and accessory after the fact of a felony. He received a 30-year prison sentence, Glenn said.

Gentry provided Johnson the murder weapon, a .40 caliber handgun, Glenn said.