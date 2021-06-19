Funeral set for 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in SC

Funeral arrangements are set for a 7-year-old boy who was mauled to death by dogs in South Carolina.

According to the family, a viewing for Shamar Jackson will be held on June 23 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Bartells Funeral Home in Dillon, WMBF-TV reported. Funeral services are scheduled for the following day at 1:30 p.m. at the Berean Church of God in Christ in Latta.

Authorities say Jackson was attacked by the dogs while walking in a neighborhood in Marion with his brothers on Sunday. The other two boys were able to escape. His father, Carnell Jackson, told WMBF-TV that his sons were looking for their chihuahua after it escaped from their home nearby.

Neighbors have said the dogs involved in the attack had gotten out multiple times and previously have intimidated others.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says five adult dogs and one puppy were later seized from a property, where the attack took place.

The future of the dogs involved is unknown.