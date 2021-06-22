Air Force squadron to train in Vermont with F-16s

An Air Force squadron from South Carolina will be training with F-16 fighter jets in Vermont over the next week.

A small contingent assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron from Shaw Air Force Base will arrive on Wednesday with six F-16s and complete training missions by next Wednesday, June 30, the Vermont National Guard said.

The squadron will be doing flying missions from the Vermont Air National Guard base in South Burlington on Thursday and Friday, with morning and afternoon takeoffs and Monday and Tuesday with morning launches, the Guard said.

The intent of the training is to test the capabilities of the airmen while working “out of a deployed, simulated remote location with minimal personnel,” the Guard said.