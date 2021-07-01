Deputy, 2 employees working on sewer line are shot in Spartanburg, officials say

Two public water employees and a sheriff’s deputy were shot in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Thursday. Screengrab from WYFF video

Two city water employees and a sheriff’s deputy in Spartanburg, South Carolina were shot Thursday, according to police and media reports.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. near Cleveland Park while a team was working to repair a sewer main, Jennifer Candler, spokesperson for Spartanburg Water, WYFF reported.

A man walked up, asked them what they were doing and started shooting, according to the TV station.

The deputy was shot twice in the arm and is expected to survive, Fox Carolina reported. The two city employees were taken to Spartanburg Regional Hospital.

Spartanburg Water System officials told WSPA the employees are in good condition.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a home and a standoff with law enforcement ensued. It ended shortly before 5:30 p.m., Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told media outlets during a news conference.

Wright said there were other people inside the house during the standoff. Their condition as well as the shooter’s was unknown.

Law enforcement was called to the scene after the city employees were shot, Wright said.

“We really don’t know what triggered anything or what happened before we got there,” he told reporters.

Major Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department said they believed someone might be hurt in the house, prompting law enforcement to try and enter the home.

“During that time shots were fired,” Littlejohn told reporters. “Of course, shots were returned.”

A sheriff’s deputy was hit in the gunfire. Wright said Littlejohn “literally tore one of the banisters down, threw our deputy in the car and got him to the hospital.”

Wright said they know who the suspect is but did not release any information about him.

“Don’t know what started it. It’s a crazy thing — but we just don’t know what started it,” the sheriff said.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, Wright said.