Columbia Police investigating shooting that killed 19-year-old woman near Fort Jackson

A 19-year-old Columbia woman was shot to death near Fort Jackson Monday morning.

Trinity Sanders was shot at 229 Musgroves Mill Lane at around 5 a.m., according to a press release from the Richland County coroner’s office. The coroner’s office is working with the Columbia Police Department to investigate the matter, Coroner Naida Rutherford stated.

Details about Sanders’ death could not be confirmed as an autopsy had not been performed, Jeffrey Lampkin, a public information officer at the office, said Monday. He expects the autopsy to be done on Tuesday, he added.

Lampkin confirmed that Sanders was the only person known to have died at the scene of the homicide..

This is a developing story and may be updated.

