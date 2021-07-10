South Carolina

Fuel spill on 1-10 in Mississippi slows traffic amid cleanup

The Associated Press

BILOXI, Miss.

A crash on Interstate 10 early Friday caused a fuel spill that slowed traffic for hours as a crew worked to keep the mess from polluting the Wolf River, Mississippi officials said.

A tractor-trailer spilled 150 gallons (568 litres) of fuel in a wreck with an SUV at about 3:30 a.m. in coastal Harrison County, the Sun Herald reported. The spill went into the soil alongside the interstate and threatened to seep into the river nearby, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.

Six firefighters and a crew from an environmental cleanup company spent up to seven hours building a dyke and using absorbent pads to mop up the spill, Sullivan said. One lane of the highway was closed to traffic during the cleanup, but had reopened by late Friday morning.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the fire chief said.

He said the tractor-trailer was carrying 12 fork lifts from South Carolina to Louisiana.

  Comments  

News

South Carolina woman dies of injuries after June house fire

July 10, 2021 12:24 AM

South Carolina

Moped driver dies in crash on Upstate highway

July 10, 2021 12:24 AM

Business

US to pay Nevada $65K in settlement over radioactive waste

July 10, 2021 12:25 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service