SC comedian taking the stage on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Comedian Mike Goodwin. Provided.

Comedian and Camden, South Carolina, native Mike Goodwin will be trying to win over the judges on the popular NBC show “America’s Got Talent” on July 20.

The show begins at 8 p.m.

Friday, Goodwin announced his upcoming appearance on the show through his Twitter.

“So excited to finally announce that I auditioned,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin is known for his clean humor and his signature bowtie, which has gained him the nickname the Bowtie Comedian.

Goodwin, an Army veteran, graduated from Lander University and worked for the University of South Carolina and Heathwood Hall, The State wrote in a 2014 feature. He was a counselor at Heathwood Hall when he took the leap into doing comedy full time in 2013.

“America’s Got Talent” is a talent competition in its 16th season. Competitors have to win over judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. The show is hosted by Terry Crews.