Columbia is one SC area that will be affected by western wildfire smoke, DHEC warns

Wildfires burning in the western United States and Canada are causing smoke that can affect the health of South Carolinians, particularly people with chronic conditions, the state’s Department of Health and Environment control said on Wednesday.

The smoke has already drifted into the northern parts of South Carolina, according to DHEC

The smoke “can irritate the eyes and respiratory system as well as aggravate or exacerbate chronic heart and lung diseases,” DHEC said.

Multiple parts of the state could be affected depending on wind conditions, according to DHEC. The smoke is expected to most significantly affect north of a line from Myrtle Beach to Columbia to Abbeville.

The smoke will likely drift into the state Wednesday night and Thursday. Effects may linger until Friday.

“DHEC recommends individuals with respiratory health issues limit time spent outdoors to avoid the smoke,” the agency said. “Keep windows and doors closed. Run an air conditioner if you have one, but keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside.”

The Bootleg wildfire in Oregon is searing through the state, fueled by dry conditions and a heatwave.

For more information, please visit DHEC’s website at: scdhec.gov/HomeAndEnvironment/DisasterPreparedness/Wildfires/.

For more information about the location of the wildfires, please visit: fire.airnow.gov.