Motorcycle crashes into a tractor and a Midlands woman is killed, coroner says

One person died days after a motorcycle crashed into a tractor on a Midlands road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Tammy Bullard was being treated at Prisma Health Greenville for injuries she suffered in the July 17 collision, Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said. The 42-year-old Little Mountain resident died Sunday at the hospital, according to Kneece.

Bullard was a passenger on a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that crashed into a 2012 Kubota farm tractor, said Cpl. Matt Southern of the Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened at about 3:50 p.m., at the intersection of S.C. 34 and Quaker Road in Newberry County, according to Southern.

Both the tractor and the motorcycle were heading east on S.C. 34, Southern said. When the tractor turned left onto Quaker Road, the motorcycle was attempting to pass and crashed into the farm vehicle, according to Southern.

Both Bullard and the Prosperity man who was driving the Harley-Davidson were ejected from the motorcycle, Southern said.

The Prosperity man was also injured in the wreck and was taken to an area hospital, according to Southern. Further information on his condition was not available.

There was no word if Bullard or the man driving the motorcycle wore helmets.

The Newberry resident who was driving the tractor was not hurt, Southern said. No other injuries were reported.

The crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Through Monday morning, 78 motorcycle riders were among the 589 people who had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

At least nine people have been killed in Newberry County crashes in 2021, and this was the first involving a motorcycle, according to DPS.