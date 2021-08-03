SC’s tax-free weekend is coming up. Here’s what you can buy – and what’s not included

Sherry Holden shops for school supplies ahead of the tax free weekend with her child. South Carolina’s 2021 tax free weekend is Aug. 6-8. aharris@heraldonline.com

South Carolina’s tax-free weekend holiday is upon us and is one of the best times of the year to save money for back-to-school items, among other household necessities.

The tax-free holiday has been a tradition since 2000 and runs from Aug. 6 to 8, beginning at 12:01 a.m. this Friday. Shoppers who purchase eligible items within the 72-hour period will bypass the state’s 6% sales tax, regardless of whether they are a state resident.

But before hitting the stores to fill those carts, shoppers should know which items are eligible for the tax break and which ones aren’t.

Eligible items include:

School supplies, including books, lunchboxes and calculators

Clothes

Face masks made of cloth

Clothing accessories, such as hats, scarves and handbags

Footwear

Computers

Printers and printing supplies

Earbuds

Flash drives

Musical instruments

Blankets

Bed sheets and comforter sets

Towels

Rugs

Pillows

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Items excluded from the sales tax include:

Items on layaway or similarly deferred payments

Vehicle rentals

Gaming consoles

Smartphones

Toys

Bicycles

Phone chargers

Media players

Clothing and footwear rentals, such as bowling shoes or tuxedos

Mattresses and box springs

Jewelry

Eyewear

Sports equipment, such as helmets and pads

Watches

Note: There is no special exemption for food during the tax-free holiday, as unprepared foods are already exempt from state taxes but subject to some local taxes. Some forms of personal protective equipment are exempt from the sales tax if they meet the footwear and clothing exception.