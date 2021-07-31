Viewing set for university president killed in bike wreck

Converse University is holding a viewing for its president who was found dead after a bicycle wreck.

The viewing for Jeffrey H. Barker will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at J.W. Woodward Funeral Home in Spartanburg, the university said in a statement.

The university will hold a campus-wide memorial service for Barker on Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Twichell Auditorium on campus. The school is cancelling classes for students, faculty and employees to attend.

Barker, 64, was riding a bike on a street in Spartanburg when he ran off the road and was killed July 21, state troopers said.

Barker worked at Converse University for 20 years and planned to retire as provost in 2021, but school leaders convinced him to become interim president after the previous leader left for a different school. He took over as president at the beginning of July.

The school of about 1,400 was founded as a women’s college in 1890 and changed its name to Converse University on July 1 as it now accepts both men and women.