Conway police ask for help locating 13-year-old girl missing since Thursday

D’asia Shanette Baker was last seen at her Conway residence Thursday, July 29, 2021. Police are asking for help from the public to find her. Conway Police Department

A Conway teen has been missing since Thursday, and police are asking for the public’s help finding her.

D’asia Shanette Baker, 13, was last seen at her home in Conway on Thursday, according to a release from the Conway Police Department.

Baker was last seen wearing a green hoodie and yellow shorts. Baker is Black, around 5 foot, 2 inches tall, and weighs around 127 pounds, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.