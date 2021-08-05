South Carolina
Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ alleged hitman arrested, charged with DUI in Beaufort County SC
The alleged hitman from Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Beaufort County late Wednesday night.
Frank “Allen” Glover, 53, of Beaufort, faces one count each of DUI, driving under suspension and having alcohol with a broken seal in his vehicle, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log.
Glover was driving on Lady’s Island Drive around 10 p.m. and was pulled over for “defective vehicle equipment,” Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said Thursday.
“Tiger King” fans would recognize Glover as the alleged hitman from the famed documentary that premiered on Netflix in March 2020. Quarantine-bound viewers became obsessed with the show’s outlandish main character Joe Exotic, who owned and operated a big cat park in Oklahoma before his arrest in an alleged plot to kill his nemesis and fellow cat park operator Carole Baskin.
In the documentary, Glover, who was a handyman at Exotic’s zoo, said his boss offered him $3,000 to kill Baskin.
Later, a federal jury found that Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, did indeed hire two people in 2017 to kill Baskin in Florida, according to a New York Times article. It said he paid Glover the money to travel to Tampa and cut off Baskin’s head.
Glover took the money, but “got no further than partying on Florida beaches,” an appeals court ruling said.
Exotic was sentenced to 22 years for plotting to kill Baskin, but last month a federal appeals court said there was a miscalculation and his prison time should be shortened, according to the Associated Press.
Glover was still confined at the Beaufort County Detention Center on Thursday morning awaiting a bond hearing.
