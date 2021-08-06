South Carolina

valentine-trial

Greg Leon’s murder tial has been delayed until 2022.
Greg Leon’s murder tial has been delayed until 2022. THE STATE File photograph
LEXINGTON, SC

The trial of Mexican restaurant operator Greg Leon, charged with murder in the 2016 Valentine’s Day slaying of his wife’s alleged lover, has been delayed until next year.

According to 11th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard, the trial will likely begin sometime next summer.

The prominence of Leon, 54, and unusual details of the killing, which took place in the back seat of an SUV in a public parking lot, have combined to give the case more than the average degree of public interest.

The dead man is alleged to have been a member of a Mexican drug cartel. Leon also pleaded guilty in 2015 in federal court to charges that he hired numerous undocumented workers as employees in his restaurants.

Leon, who has admitted the killing, had pleaded not guilty and asserted he acted in self defense. The solicitor’s office did not accept that version of events and charged Leon with murder.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hubbard said numerous factors have contributed to the delay of the trial:

+ Leon’s main lawyer, State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, is excused from court appearances during the time the Legislature is in session.

Since the trial is expected to take up to two weeks, it has to be scheduled during a part of the year when the Legislature is not in session, Hubbard said.

+ The pandemic has for more than a year at times closed down court operations and in any case, greatly slowed down the pace of trails and hearings.

+ The capital murder case of Tim Jones, whom a Lexington County jury found guilty of murdering his five school-age children and then sentenced to death, took months and months of pre-Covid court times.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Leon’s lawyer, Harpootlian, said his schedule is packed with state business until next summer. Much of this fall, he’s dealing with scheduled reapportionment and budget matters. Most of the first half of 2022 is taken up with the Legislative session, which is usually three days each week.

Just to get prepare for the trial will take him several months, Harpootlian said.

Harpootlian declined to discuss the case, except to say, “Leon is pleading not guilty.”

John Monk
John Monk has covered courts, crime, politics, public corruption, the environment and other issues in the Carolinas for more than 40 years. A U.S. Army veteran who covered the 1989 American invasion of Panama, Monk is a former Washington correspondent for The Charlotte Observer. He has covered numerous death penalty trials, including those of the Charleston church killer, Dylann Roof, serial killer Pee Wee Gaskins and child killer Tim Jones. Monk’s hobbies include hiking, books, languages, music and a lot of other things.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

Gov: SC law ‘very clear’ in banning school mask mandates

August 06, 2021 3:27 PM

Business

7 charged after alleged abuse at SC assisted living center

August 06, 2021 3:27 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service