valentine-trial

Greg Leon’s murder tial has been delayed until 2022. File photograph

The trial of Mexican restaurant operator Greg Leon, charged with murder in the 2016 Valentine’s Day slaying of his wife’s alleged lover, has been delayed until next year.

According to 11th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard, the trial will likely begin sometime next summer.

The prominence of Leon, 54, and unusual details of the killing, which took place in the back seat of an SUV in a public parking lot, have combined to give the case more than the average degree of public interest.

The dead man is alleged to have been a member of a Mexican drug cartel. Leon also pleaded guilty in 2015 in federal court to charges that he hired numerous undocumented workers as employees in his restaurants.

Leon, who has admitted the killing, had pleaded not guilty and asserted he acted in self defense. The solicitor’s office did not accept that version of events and charged Leon with murder.

Hubbard said numerous factors have contributed to the delay of the trial:

+ Leon’s main lawyer, State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, is excused from court appearances during the time the Legislature is in session.

Since the trial is expected to take up to two weeks, it has to be scheduled during a part of the year when the Legislature is not in session, Hubbard said.

+ The pandemic has for more than a year at times closed down court operations and in any case, greatly slowed down the pace of trails and hearings.

+ The capital murder case of Tim Jones, whom a Lexington County jury found guilty of murdering his five school-age children and then sentenced to death, took months and months of pre-Covid court times.

Leon’s lawyer, Harpootlian, said his schedule is packed with state business until next summer. Much of this fall, he’s dealing with scheduled reapportionment and budget matters. Most of the first half of 2022 is taken up with the Legislative session, which is usually three days each week.

Just to get prepare for the trial will take him several months, Harpootlian said.

Harpootlian declined to discuss the case, except to say, “Leon is pleading not guilty.”