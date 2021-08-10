Dead whale comes ashore at Myrtle Beach

A whale has died after the animal came ashore along a South Carolina beach.

The beaked whale was spotted onshore in Myrtle Beach around 5:30 p.m. Monday, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist David Player told WPDE-TV.

A second whale was stranded in water nearby. It was helped into deeper water, but Player said scientists weren't sure if that whale would survive.

Biologists plan an examination on the dead whale to see why it died, Player said.