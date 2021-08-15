Clemson mourns death of teenage student from the Midlands

Eaddy G. Osteen, 19, was a sophomore construction science and management major at Clemson University. Facebook Screen Grab

As students prepare to return to Clemson University this week for the first day of classes, they along with university staff and faculty mourn the loss of one of their own.

Eaddy Grace Osteen, 19, died July 24, Clemson officials said.

Clarendon County Coroner Jackie Blackwell said the teen from Manning was one of two people who died in a single-vehicle collision, the Sumter Item reported.

Both Osteen and 21-year-old Dalton Page, who also died in the crash, were alums of Laurence Manning Academy, according to a Facebook post from the school.

Eaddy G. Osteen, 19, was a sophomore construction science and management major at Clemson University. Facebook Screen Grab

The wreck was on Raccoon Road in Manning.

“Eaddy was a valuable member of the Clemson Family, and we are deeply saddened by her tragic passing,” Clemson Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Chris Miller said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Osteen was a rising sophomore construction science and management major and was also a member of Clemson’s chapter of the Delta Delta Delta sorority, university officials said.

She was also active in high school when she was a member of the Anchor Club, Beta Club, FCA, Girls’ State Delegate, Miss LMA, National Honor Society, Pep Club, Red Cross Club, Student Council, Student Body President, Yearbook Club, Yearly Headmaster’s List, Varsity Cheerleading, Cross Country, Dance Team, and Track and Field, according to her obituary from Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory.

“Eaddy lived her life to the fullest and was involved in many clubs and activities,” the obituary said. “Eaddy meant so much to so many and had a personality that drew you to her and made you want to be a part of her life. If you needed someone to love you deeply, completely, and with their whole heart, Eaddy was your girl.”

A funeral service was held for Osteen on July 29 at Laurence Manning Academy.

Clemson’s psychological services center is providing grief counseling to its students, who just need to call 864-656-2451. Counselors are also available to faculty and staff by calling 866-327-2400.

Just days before Osteen was killed, another Clemson student died.

Samuel “Sam” Binnicker died July 22, university officials said. The 20-year-old was a rising junior nursing major from Easley, according to Clemson.

“Our campus community is heartbroken to learn of the loss of Sam,” Miller said in a news release. “The Clemson Family grieves with his family and friends.”